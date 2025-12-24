Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston declares for NFL draft

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston plans to enter the NFL draft, he announced Wednesday on social media.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Boston had 62 receptions for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns this season as a junior, earning third-team All-Big Ten honors. Last year, he had 63 catches for 834 yards and nine touchdowns.

In Washington’s 38-10 win over Boise State in the LA Bowl on Dec. 13, Boston caught six passes for 126 yards, including a 78-yard touchdown.

The 22-year-old is from South Hill, Washington, 45 miles south of Husky Stadium.

“Every time I stepped on that field,” Boston said, “it was for the city that raised me and the people who supported me from day one.”

