A-car-ition: Man claims to have teleported into stolen vehicle

Everyone knows that you can’t Apparate in and out of Hogwarts, but this man claimed to have Apparated into a stolen car.

According to ABC affiliate WWSB, Florida’s Volusia Sheriff’s Office found a stolen BMW crashed by the alleged thief, named Calvin Curtis Johnson.

Upon being questioned by police, Johnson denied he stole the car. As for how he found himself behind the wheel, Johnson claimed he teleported into the vehicle.

Johnson was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be transported to jail.

Sounds like some real Slytherin behavior.