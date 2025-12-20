12/20 Sports Brief

Bears stun Packers 22-16 with improbable rally as Williams finds Moore for winning score in OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Caleb Williams threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to DJ Moore in overtime, and the Chicago Bears overcame a 10-point deficit late in the fourth quarter for a 22-16 win over the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay lost quarterback Jordan Love to a concussion. The Bears extended their lead in the NFC North to 1 1/2 games over the Packers with two to play and got some payback for a loss at Lambeau Field two weeks earlier. It was Chicago’s sixth win this season after trailing in the final two minutes and its most incredible — Green Bay had a win probability of 99%.

Chambliss and No. 6 Ole Miss ace their test without Kiffin and beat No. 17 Tulane 41-10 in the CFP

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Trinidad Chabliss and Mississippi have aced their first test without former coach Lane Kiffin. The sixth-ranked Rebels beat No. 17 Tulane 41-10 on Saturday in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Chambliss passed for 282 yards and a touchdown and ran for two scores. Kewan Lacy also ran for a TD for Ole Miss. Recently promoted defensive coordinator Pete Golding had a triumphant debut as Kiffin’s replacement, and Ole Miss moves on to face No. 2 Georgia in a CFP quarterfinal. The game was coach Jon Sumrall’s last with Tulane. He’s been hired as Florida’s coach.

Miami freshman Malachi Toney redeems himself with winning touchdown in 10-3 victory over Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Malachi Toney’s tiebreaking 11-yard touchdown reception with less than two minutes left lifted No. 10 seed Miami to a 10-3 win over No. 7 Texas A&M in the College Football Playoff. Mark Fletcher Jr. had a career-high 172 yards rushing to help the Hurricanes (11-2) advance to the Cotton Bowl to face No. 2 seed Ohio State on Dec. 31.

Luka Doncic exits Lakers loss with leg injury

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Luka Doncic suffered an injury and didn’t return after halftime of the Lakers’ game against the Clippers. The Lakers say the NBA’s leading scorer sustained a left leg contusion. Doncic had 12 points, five rebounds, and two assists in 19 minutes during the first half. The visiting Lakers trailed 54-39 at the break and went on to lose 108-88. Doncic missed his first six shots and picked up a technical foul. His absence left the Lakers even more short-handed. Rui Hachimura missed his first start of the season with a sore groin, while Deandre Ayton and Austin Reaves have been out.

Jordan Love exits Green Bay loss with a concussion in latest injury for Packers

CHICAGO (AP) — Add quarterback Jordan Love to a long list of injured players for the depleted Green Bay Packers. Love exited with a concussion after he was hit hard in the second quarter, and Green Bay blew a late lead in a gut-wrenching 22-16 overtime loss to the Chicago Bears. John FitzPatrick also left with an Achilles injury, leaving the Packers thin at tight end. The head injury for Love comes after defensive end Micah Parsons tore the ACL in his left knee during last weekend’s 34-26 loss at Denver. While running back Josh Jacobs and receiver Christian Watson managed to play after they were listed as questionable, right tackle Zach Tom, safety Evan Williams and tight end Josh Whyle were sidelined by injuries.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles win their second NFC East title in a row by beating the Commanders 29-18

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have won their second straight NFC East title. Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley led the Eagles to a 29-18 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday night. The game included a late brawl after Barkley tacked on a 2-point conversion to increase the Eagles’ lead to 19 points. Hurts completed 22 of 30 throws for 185 yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers. Barkley had a 12-yard TD run as part of his 21-carry, 132-yard performance. It wasn’t a terrific performance by the Eagles, who had a fumble on the opening kickoff and a pair of penalties on the tush push.

Miami’s fierce defense dominates Texas A&M to advance to Cotton Bowl

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Miami brought a nasty defense into Texas A&M Saturday to down the seventh-seeded Aggies in the College Football Playoff. The No. 10 seed Hurricanes forced Marcel Reed into three turnovers and sacked him seven times in the 10-3 victory. “The defense was off the charts the entire day,” coach Mario Cristobal said. They move on to face No. 2 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

No. 19 Texas Tech overcomes foul trouble in stunning comeback from 17 down against 3rd-ranked Duke

NEW YORK (AP) — Every number on the scoreboard and every line on the stat sheet indicated No. 19 Texas Tech was in serious trouble. LeJuan Watts had already fouled out, JT Toppin was one whistle away and the Red Raiders were trying to climb all the way out of a 17-point hole against undefeated Duke, the third-ranked team in the country. But those roadblocks hardly fazed Christian Anderson and his determined teammates. Anderson scored 23 of his 27 points in the second half, including the tiebreaking free throw with 3.4 seconds left, and Texas Tech stormed back for an impressive 82-81 victory Saturday night before a sellout crowd at Madison Square Garden.

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham signs 5-year extension averaging $7.5M a year

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kenny Dillingham insisted he had no interest in leaving Arizona State. All he wanted was for his program and assistant coaches to get the resources they needed to be successful. Dillingham got his wish, signing a five-year contract extension that will raise his salary to an average of $7.5 million per year and increase the salary pool for his assistants to $11 million, one of the highest in the Big 12. Dillingham had been reportedly in the mix for numerous high-profile jobs. The 35-year-old coach’s name popped up when Michigan fired Sherrone Moore last week.