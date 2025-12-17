A golden opportunity: Nearly 2,400 dogs gather to break world record

What do you call a group of nearly 2,400 golden retrievers? For these dog lovers in Buenos Aires, they hope the term is “world record.”

According to The Associated Press, people and dogs alike came together in the Argentine capital in an effort to set the unofficial record for the largest gathering of golden retrievers.

Organizers counted a total of 2,397 goldens at the event, besting the previous record of 1,685 goldens in Vancouver.

“This is a historic event,” says organizer Fausto Duperre. “I’m truly grateful and happy, proud, excited and overjoyed all at once,” channeling the energy that golden retrievers feel all the time.

While the participants were thrilled to be part of the record-breaking attempt, they made the decision to nix a group photo of all the dogs. Anyone who’s tried to get just one dog to sit still for a picture can understand.