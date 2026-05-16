Brady the goat touches down at Massachusetts home, refused to leave

While some by consider Tom Brady the G.O.A.T. when it comes to quarterbacking, Brady the goat might be the greatest of all time at refusing to leave a property.

According to NBC Boston, the goat Brady — presumably named after the New England Patriots star — showed up at the home of Darice Veiga in Eaton, Massachusetts.

“I was upstairs working on my emails. I heard my daughter screaming, shouting. She had a play date, and they were like ‘A goat! Goat!'” Veiga says.

Brady has continued to live it up in Veiga’s backyard for about 10 days despite the best efforts of local police and animal control.

“The police came and they weren’t able to get him off the premises completely,” Veiga says, though she notes that Brady is a “really friendly goat.”

Along with being friendly, Brady is also quite quick and crafty, which, much like a quarterback behind a collapsing offensive line, has helped in avoiding getting sacked and/or captured.

“Throughout all the years of breeding and taking care of goats and everything, they are masters of adapting to the landscape,” says veterinarian Harry Mertz. “They have incredible literally just vertical jumps. Their hooves allow them to walk on almost any terrain.”

If Brady ever decided to leave Massachusetts and take up residence in another part of the country, say, Kansas City, the goat might get a new name: Ma-hooves.