How sleepy is that bear in the window? Bear-y

If you ever thought that a window well was the perfect shape to curl up in and take a nap, then you and this bear are of one mind.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reports that a black bear was found asleep after falling into a window well outside a local home.

“Our Wildlife officers relocated this black bear from a home in Falcon, Colorado, that had ventured into a basement window well and fallen asleep,” the department writes a Facebook post. “Our officers worked to immobilize the bear and, with some help from the homeowner and some neighbors, safely removed the animal from the home.”

The post adds that the bear was “released into an appropriate bear habitat.”