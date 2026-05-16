Fox has trouble outfoxing jar of peanut butter

No matter how clever you are, sometimes you still end up stuck in a sticky situation.

Such was the case for this fox in Pennsylvania, who wasn’t able to use its cunning to remove a jar of peanut butter that got lodged on its head.

Luckily, according to the Middletown Township Facebook, the public works team was able to successfully remove the container.

“They helped free a fox that was stuck in a peanut butter jar, thankfully the animal is safe,” the post reads. “Please remember to dispose of trash properly to help protect local wildlife.”

It’s comforting to know that even those with a reputation for being cunning can find themselves in embarrassing situations. We’ll try to remember that the next time we get our hand stuck in a jar of food.