Who left their boat on the side of the highway?

They say that the two happiest days of a boat owner’s life are the day they buy the boat and the day they sell it. But what about the day they abandon it on the side of the highway?

According to the U.K.’s National Highways, at least one person knows the answer to that question. The organization says that it collected over 49,000 objects left on roads in 2025, including a whole boat.

“It was a surprise to see something of this size on the side of a slip road, causing a distraction and obstruction to drivers,” says traffic officer Cat Martin. “It’s fortunate it did not cause a serious accident. You would think someone would be missing their boat, but we were unable to locate the owner and so it made its way to the scrapyard as soon as we could get it safely removed.”

Other abandoned items recovered by National Highways in 2025 include a fairground ride.