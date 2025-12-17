Quicksand still big problem for Utah hiker

Quicksand may not be a problem for John Mulaney, but it was for this Utah hiker.

The Associated Press reports that the unnamed hiker got trapped in quicksand while making their way through Arches National Park. The hiker was able to activate an emergency beacon, which alerted a rescue team led by John Marshall of their condition.

“I’m scratching my head, going, ‘Did I hear that right? Did they say quicksand?'” Marshall tells the AP.

The hiker was stuck in 20-degree temperatures for several hours before finally being set free. After being warmed up by their rescuers, the hiker was able to walk away under their own power.