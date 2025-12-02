A different-kind-of-gun wedding: Packed pistol almost derails Italian nuptials

As the famous quote from The Godfather goes, “Leave the gun, take the cannoli.” Had this Tennessee man followed that advice, he wouldn’t have made his fiancée worry they were going to miss their flight to their Italian wedding.

According to ﻿People, the man, named Isaac, was in the security line at an airport with his bride-to-be, Meagan, when TSA found a pistol that he’d accidentally left in his bag.

“I kind of thought they were messing with me at first, because the TSA lady brought my bag over and said, ‘You’re in trouble,'” Isaac tells People. “And I was like, ‘OK, what for?’ And she said, ‘You brought a gun.’ And then I kind of laughed and said, ‘No, but really?’ And she said, ‘No, there’s a gun in your bag.’ And I said, ‘Oh God.'”

As firearms are illegal to pack in carry-on luggage, Isaac was taken into a secondary screening area for more than an hour.

“They took me to a room for questioning, ran a background check, had to talk with the FBI, verify that I did not mean to do that,” Isaac says.

Meagan, meanwhile, had already made it through security and was waiting for her betrothed to meet her at the gate.

“The only thing I was thinking was if we don’t make this flight, we will have to find another flight,” Meagan says.

Eventually, Isaac was cleared and made it to the flight just in time. Before taking off, Meagan posted a TikTok about the experience and was surprised to see comments saying, “I would’ve broke up with him for this.”

“I’m like, guys, it’s not that serious,” Meagan says. “These things happen.”

The wedding, meanwhile, went on as planned.