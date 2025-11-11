Talk about consuming knowledge

This baby sure consumes a lot of knowledge, by which we mean he literally eats books.

Mom Jess Harry tells the BBC that her 21-month-old son, Junior, is diagnosed with pica, which leads to cravings for nonedible items.

Harry says that Junior’s condition first surfaced when he began licking the Velcro inside his baby books. Since then, Junior has taken to eating furniture, rugs and door frames, plus what Harry calls a “disgusting amount of sand.”

“He cannot be left alone,” Harry says. “If I leave him in the living room, which is a Junior-safe zone apart from the walls, there’s still something that he does, or goes for.”

“I just think, what next?” she adds. “I joke and say I need to live in an empty shipping container.”

Harry hopes that Junior’s condition will raise a greater awareness for pica.

“Someone will invite you to the park and I feel like I’m just making excuses all the time,” Harry says. “But I know that I might as well stay home, because it’s more stressful for me to be in the park.”