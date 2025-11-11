Cream thief whips up a frenzy in Canada

Call it the fast and the dairy-ous.

The CBC reports that a trailer filled with $80,000 worth of whipped cream was stolen in the Canadian city of Guelph.

“We won’t know for sure what the motive was,” says Guelph police spokesperson Scott Tracey. “Even if this person knew what was inside the trailer … the trailer in this case is valued at approximately $50,000 on its own.”

The whipped cream thievery follows a string of butter burglaries in Guelph and other Canadian cities, though Tracey believes this crime has a different profile.

“[The butter thieves] were going into stores and specifically stealing that,” Tracey says. “In this case, we don’t know whether they were targeting it because of what the product was or it just happened that they stole the trailer and ended up with $80,000 in whipped cream.”