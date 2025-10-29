Advice from a 101-year-old business owner: ‘If you don’t like what you’re doing, then change’

At 101 years old, Anne Angeletti is still deeply passionate about her life’s work. She is constantly on the move, bustling around the New York City diamond district for her family-run business, Curiosity Jewelers.

Whether it’s bargaining for better prices in the city or making sure each customer’s order is perfect, Angeletti works six days a week, which she said keeps her alive and well.

“If I retire, I would die,” she told ABC New York City station WABC.

Angeletti has been putting in the work since her youth, when she left school to help her family at their Brooklyn grocery store.

That work ethic extended through World War II, when Angeletti’s husband was deployed with the military and Angeletti worked at the Navy Yard before becoming a waitress.

Today, she is in business with her daughter and granddaughter at her store in Cresskill, New Jersey, which she said “is open five days, and Monday I go to the city.”

She said the first rule to her success is self-care.

“You must shower. You must eat. You must take care of yourself,” Angeletti said. “If you don’t like what you’re doing, then change — make the most of that day.”

For Angeletti, her jewelry business keeps her fulfilled and moving forward.

“I’m happy working every day,” she said.