Glue to the rescue! Collector finds rare baseball card collection stuck inside wooden box

Much like pitchers might’ve used illicit substances to improve their grip on the ball, another bit of sticky stuff has helped a rare baseball card collection stay intact.

As CBS News reports, collector Tom Conrad bought a wooden chest for $75 on Facebook Marketplace. The box included 122 baseball cards dating from between 1909 to 1911, all of which were glued to the inside.

“I hate to say once in a lifetime find, but it really is right up there,” Conrad says.

The collection is highlighted by a 1909 Cy Young, the namesake of MLB’s coveted Cy Young Award.

Conrad has since relisted the box for auction, and is getting bids for thousands of dollars.

“It’s a true piece of history for baseball itself, but for Americana in general,” Conrad says. “Just thinking that someone thought to put these in the trunk lid to conserve them like that.”