Stop (squeaking), in the name of the law!

A class action lawsuit hopes to make some noise about a squeak.

According to The Oregonian, the suit alleges that shoes made by the Swiss footwear company On Inc., which has a North American HQ in Portland, cause the wearer to make “a noisy and embarrassing squeak with each and every step.”

The plaintiffs blame said squeak on the sneakers’ CloudTec technology, which is used for cushioning.

On Inc. hasn’t made a squeak about the matter — a company spokesperson tells The Oregonian that it does not comment on ongoing legal proceedings.

As for the plaintiffs, they surely just hope that justice will be squeaked, er, served.