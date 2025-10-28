Shame! Shame! Restaurant posts photo of dine-and-dasher online

A Missouri restaurant decided to handle a dine-and-dash situation with some old-fashion public shaming.

KMOV reports that a customer at Michael’s Bar and Grill fled the scene without paying, leaving behind only a counterfeit $1,000 bill for his $40 check. In response, Michael’s posted a photo of the patron on its Facebook page.

“Here’s the thing, if you do this, we are going to expose you, and we’re going to make it aware,” says bartender Dawn Lamb. “So we again can prevent this from happening.”

In this case, the shaming was successful, and the man ended up returning to the restaurant with an apology and money in hand, plus an added tip.