Mighty (cup of) Joe Young: Monkey on the loose lured in with coffee

In addition to keeping America’s workforce well-energized, coffee is apparently useful in catching a monkey on the loose.

According to South Carolina’s The Post and Courier, a pet spider monkey named Ava was on the run through the town of Eutawville after breaking out of her home. Ava made stops at a local restaurant, barbershop and bank before she was finally secured by town clerk Casey Hill.

Upon encountering Ava, Hill placed the coffee cup she was holding on the ground and removed the lid. When Ava hopped over to inspect the beverage, Hill stepped on the leash the monkey was wearing and was able to hold her in place until she was claimed by the pet parent.

Who knew that a coffeeshop would be a monkey business?