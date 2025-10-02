10-01 Wasco County Commissioners meeting

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

Wasco County Commissioners met yesterday with a bare quorum of two commissioners present and covered a number of topics. Wasco County Sheriff Lane Magill who serves as deputy incident commander for the Rowena Fire Incident Management team, told commissioners that they were wrapping up the first phase, removal of hazardous waste, and moving into the second phase, debris removal.

He said county administrator Tyler Stone had worked with Crestline Construction to come up with a scope of work valued at $3.2 million, which they submitted to the state. The state earlier had agreed to pay for the debris removal cost, but proposed a larger scope of work that would cost $5.8 million. Magill said that the larger scope of work, was known by the acronym DROP, for Debris Removal Operations Plan. He was concerned that the state would fund only the $3.2 million and require the county to complete and pay for the difference:

“The really short side of this conversation is Wasco County is willing to perform the work with a local contractor, Crestline Construction, in the amount allocated, three million, give or take, in that scope of work. Wasco County is not willing to do the DROP work, because it would add the cost to almost $6 million. If that’s the case, then the state’s going to have to take over to run the whole project.”

Commissioners did vote an emergency exemption from the requirement to bid out the job. To do so would take several months to satisfy for the legal process.

They also approved a personal services contract for forensic mental health services at NORCOR, the purchase of a mobile 911 backup dispatch center, an agreement to exchange radio technician services with ODOT, and a grant to purchase five automated external defibrillators or AEDs for Sheriff’s Office patrol cars.

Director of Community Corrections Fritz Bachman had his biennial operation plan approved following a detailed presentation, and the board approved a comment letter to FEMA advising against proposed changes to the National Flood Insurance Program that would have negative impacts on local property owners.