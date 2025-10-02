10-01 MLB Wild Card Rounds

Yoshinobu Yamamoto shines as Dodgers sweep Reds to reach NL Division Series

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out nine as the Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to the National League Division Series. On Wednesday night, the Dodgers broke the game open with a four-run sixth inning to beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-4. After hitting five home runs in a 10-5 win on Tuesday, the Dodgers eliminated the Reds by playing small ball and rapping out 13 hits. Mookie Betts went 4 for 5 with three doubles. The Dodgers will face the Phillies in the NLDS starting Saturday in Philadelphia. The teams last met in the postseason in 2009.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. a gamer for Yankees in season-saving playoff win over Red Sox

NEW YORK (AP) — Left out of the starting lineup for the New York Yankees’ playoff opener, Jazz Chisholm Jr. was understandably unhappy. Any accomplished player would be. Chisholm just has a different way of letting off steam. He says he played “MLB: The Show” and routed his opponent — and that’s how he blows off steam. Back at second base Wednesday night, Chisholm played a huge part in saving the Yankees’ season as they beat the rival Boston Red Sox 4-3 in Game 2 of their AL Wild Card Series. And this one was no video game.

Machado and Miller star as the Padres beat the Cubs 3-0 in Game 2 of their NL Wild Card Series

CHICAGO (AP) — Manny Machado hit a two-run homer, Mason Miller dominated again and the San Diego Padres beat the Chicago Cubs 3-0 to send their NL Wild Card Series to a decisive third game. Jackson Merrill hit an early sacrifice fly as San Diego avoided elimination after losing 3-1 on Tuesday. Dylan Cease struck out five in 3 2/3 innings before handing the ball to his team’s hard-throwing bullpen. The finale of the best-of-three series is back at Wrigley Field on Thursday. The playoff-tested Padres are looking for a repeat of 2020, when they dropped Game 1 in the wild-card round before advancing with two straight victories against St. Louis. Machado also homered in Game 2 of that series.

Rocchio, Naylor power 5-run eighth inning as Guardians beat Tigers 6-1 to even AL Wild Card Series

CLEVELAND (AP) — Brayan Rocchio and Bo Naylor homered during a five-run eighth inning and the Cleveland Guardians evened their AL Wild Card Series against the Detroit Tigers with a 6-1 victory in Game 2. George Valera also went deep as the Guardians forced a deciding game in the best-of-three series. The winner Thursday faces the Seattle Mariners in a Division Series. Javier Báez had two hits and an RBI for the Tigers, who were 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position and left 15 on base.