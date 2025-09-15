The Kentucky nurse who did CPR on a drunk raccoon

If you live next door to a distillery, you’re just bound to get drunk — even if you’re a raccoon, it seems.

Nurses at Letcher County Health Department in Kentucky were at work when they spotted a panicked raccoon in their parking lot. They followed the frenzied animal to a dumpster next door and discovered it was a mother worried about two of her babies.

The dumpster belonged to Kentucky Mist Moonshine, and the two youngsters had apparently enjoyed too many fermented peaches.

Misty Combs rescued one with a shovel, but the other seem too far gone. Still, the nurse started CPR, and managed to keep on until the raccoon started breathing again.

Officials from Kentucky Fish and Wildlife then took custody of the raccoon and took it to the vet.