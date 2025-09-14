NW College Football

No. 4 Oregon cruises past Northwestern 34-14

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Dante Moore threw for 178 yards and a touchdown and No. 4 Oregon opened Big Ten play with a 34-14 win at Northwestern. Dierre Hill Jr. added a 66-yard scoring run and Jayden Limar and Jordon Davison had rushing touchdowns to help the Ducks win their road opener. Preston Stone was 11 for 21 for 135 yards with two interceptions for Northwestern.

Behren Morton throws 4 TD passes in unbeaten Texas Tech’s 45-14 victory over winless Oregon State

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Behren Morton threw four touchdown passes, J’Koby Williams had a scoring catch and a run and and No. 21 Texas Tech beat Oregon State 45-14 on Saturday night in a weather-delayed game. Play was stopped for 2 1/2 hours just 2 1/2 minutes into the game. Cameron Dickey added a short TD run to help the Red Raiders improve to 3-0 for the first time in coach Joey McGuire’s four seasons. Oregon State’s Maalik Murphy threw touchdown passes in the waning minutes to Bryce Caufield Karson Boschma. The Beavers are 0-3 for the first time since 2011.

Mestemaker, North Texas take advantage of Washington State miscues in 59-10 win

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Drew Mestemaker threw for 211 yards and four touchdowns and North Texas smashed Washington State 59-10. In just the first half, Mestemaker completed 14 of 17 with three touchdowns. Jayden Becks ran for two scores and Mackenzie McGill II added another as North Texas built a 42-3 lead. North Texas went on a scoring spree midway through the second quarter as Washington State turned it over on four of their last six possessions before halftime. Washington State reached the end zone with a 2-yard run by Zevi Eckhaus.