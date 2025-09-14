Woo strikes out 13 as Mariners beat Angels 5-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Bryan Woo struck out a career-high 13, J.P. Crawford hit a go-ahead homer in the fourth inning, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 to stay tied with Houston in the AL West with their eighth straight win. Matt Brash worked the ninth inning for his fourth save, allowing a solo home run to Taylor Ward. Seattle scored early against Angels starter Mitch Farris (1-1), who lasted only four inning. Jorge Polanco hit a two-run double in the first, and Crawford hit his 10th homer of the year in the fourth.