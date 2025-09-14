9/13 Sports Brief

No. 16 Texas A&M beats No. 8 Notre Dame 41-40 on late TD strike

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Marcel Reed escaped pressure to throw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Nate Boerkircher with 13 seconds left, Randy Bond kicked the extra point and No. 16 Texas A&M beat No. 8 Notre Dame 41-40 on Saturday night. Texas A&M (3-0) beat a Top 25 team on the road for the first time since knocking off then-No. 3 Auburn on Nov. 8, 2014. The Aggies had lost 13 straight road games to ranked opponents. Notre Dame dropped to 0-2 after playing in the national title game last season. Bond made a 45-yard field goal to tie it at 34 with 9:06 left.

Josh McCray’s 1-yard TD run in OT gives No. 6 Georgia a 44-41 win at No. 15 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Josh McCray scored on a one-yard run in overtime to give No. 6 Georgia a 44-41 victory over No. 15 Tennessee. The Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0 SEC) came from behind three times to beat the Volunteers (2-1, 1-0) for the ninth straight time with Nate Frazier setting up the winnign score with a 21-yard run on Georgia’s first snap in overtime. Tennessee’s Joey Aguilar threw for 371 yards and four touchdowns and ran for a TD. Chris Brazzell III caught scoring passes of 72, 14 and 66 yards. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a TD.

Brewers become first MLB team to clinch playoff spot this season

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have become the first major league team to clinch a playoff spot this season. According to MLB, the New York Mets’ 3-2 loss to the Texas Rangers on Saturday sealed at least a National League wild card for the Brewers as they got ready to play Saturday night against the St. Louis Cardinals. The NL Central-leading Brewers own the best record in the majors.

No. 3 LSU intercepts 5 of Florida QB DJ Lagway’s passes in the Tigers’ 20-10 victory

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Garrett Nussmeier threw for 220 yards and a touchdown, Dashawn Spears returned one of his first two career interceptions 58 yards for a touchdown and No. 3 LSU beat Florida 20-10 on Saturday night. After the ejection of LSU preseason AP All-America linebacker Whit Weeks for a targeting penalty in the game’s opening minutes, the Tigers (3-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) intercepted five of Florida quarterback DJ Lagway’s passes and sacked him three times. Lagway’s career high in interceptions came in what was widely seen as a pivotal bounce-back game for the Gators (1-2, 0-1) and fourth-year coach Billy Napier after a surprising home loss to South Florida a week earlier.

Georgia Tech hits 55-yard FG as time expires to stun No. 12 Clemson 24-21

ATLANTA (AP) — Aidan Birr made a 55-yard field goal as time expired and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets upset the No. 12 Clemson Tigers 24-21. With no timeouts left and the clock running with under 20 seconds to play, the Georgia Tech special teams squad sprinted onto the field and lined up. And on fourth-and-3, Birr connected and the home crowd rushed the field.

Ben Griffin holds slim Napa lead with an amateur right behind and Scheffler closing fast

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Ben Griffin is clinging to a one-shot lead in the Procore Championship with two players who are No. 1 in the world right behind. Griffin shot 70 and will be in the final group with Auburn junior Jackson Koivun. He’s the No. 1 player in the world amateur ranking. Two shots behind is Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in all of golf. Scheffler had a double bogey and still shot 64. Griffin was bogey-free for 53 holes at Silverado until he bladed a chip on the par-5 18th and made his first bogey of the tournament.

Bell wins at Bristol, completing sweep in first round of NASCAR Cup playoffs for Joe Gibbs Racing

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Christopher Bell seized the victory on a late restart at Bristol Motor Speedway, completing a first-round sweep of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs for Joe Gibbs Racing. Leading the final four laps, Bell finished 0.343 seconds ahead of Brad Keselowski, who was trying to end a 51-race winless streak. Bell joined teammates Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe as playoff winners as Toyotas remained unbeaten in the 10-race championship run. Zane Smith finished third, followed by Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano.

Cowboys sign guard Tyler Smith to $96 million, 4-year extension, AP sources say

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the deal say the Dallas Cowboys and left guard Tyler Smith have agreed on a $96 million, four-year extension. The agreement locks up the new cornerstone of the Dallas offensive line long term and includes $80 million guaranteed. Smith is a game into his fourth season as a 2022 first-round draft pick. The 24-year-old has started since he arrived. That included all 17 games at left tackle as a rookie when eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith was sidelined by an injury.

Commanders’ Austin Ekeler is out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon, AP source says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the player’s status tells The Associated Press that Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler will miss the rest of the season because of a torn right Achilles tendon. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because nothing had been announced by the club about the extent of Ekeler’s injury. The 30-year-old Ekeler was in his ninth season in the NFL and second with the Commanders. He is the second player on the team who got a season-ending injury in Washington’s 27-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

Tigers ace Tarik Skubal has clean scan after experiencing tightness on his left side

MIAMI (AP) — Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal had an exam that showed no structural damage after he felt some tightness on his left side on Friday. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch says “the scan came back clean,” and “it’s all good news.” Hinch says Skubal returned to Detroit after the test. The left-hander is expected to have his next post-start throwing day on Monday. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner motioned to his dugout when he first felt tightness in the fourth inning of Friday night’s 8-2 loss to Miami. He departed after a brief conversation with Hinch and a Tigers trainer.