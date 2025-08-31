World’s oldest living person celebrates 116th birthday

The world’s oldest living person is celebrating turning 116 on Thursday.

Ethel Caterham, who was born Aug. 21, 1909, was recognized in April by Guinness World Records as the oldest person living, following the death of Brazilian nun Inah Canabarro Lucas at 116 on April 30, 2025.

Ethel lives in Surrey, England, in a care home, which shared a statement on her behalf with ABC’s Good Morning America.

“Ethel and her family are so grateful for all of the kind messages and interest shown to her as she celebrates her 116th birthday this year,” the statement read. “Ethel has again chosen not to give any interviews, preferring to spend the day quietly with her family so that she can enjoy it at her own pace. The King may be her one concession, understandably! Thank you again for your kind wishes on this special day.”

The centenarian told Britain’s Salisbury Journal in 2011, “Say yes to every opportunity because you never know what it will lead to. Have a positive mental attitude and have everything in moderation.”

According to Guinness World Records, Caterham was born in the village of Shipton Bellinger in Hampshire and was one of eight siblings. One of her older sisters, Gladys Babilas, also lived a long life and died at age 104 in March 2002.

Caterham, Guinness World Records notes, was married in 1933 to her late husband Norman Caterham, who died in 1976. The couple had two children, Gem and Anne. Caterham outlived her kids, as Gem died in the early 2000s and Anne died of cancer in February 2020 at age 82.

Carterham is also a grandmother of three and a great-grandmother of five.