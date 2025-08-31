Skating sir saves stuck skunk

In addition to being the ideal object with which to do a kickflip, skateboards can also be used to help rescue animals.

ABC affiliate WPVI has shared video of a man using his deck to help a skunk who’d gotten stuck at the bottom of a skating bowl in a Reading, Pennsylvania, park.

The quick-thinking skater tied a dog leash to one of board’s wheels and lowered it into the bowl so that the skunk could grab onto it with its teeth. The animal continued to hold on as its human savior lifted it and the board to safety.

In honor of this totally rad rescue, we suggest that Tony Hawk temporarily change his name to Tony Skunk.