I scream, you scream, we all scream because there’s a bear in the ice cream parlor

In addition to having sharp teeth, this particular bear has a sweet one.

The El Dorado Sheriff’s Office in California responded to a call from an ice cream shop, where they found a large bear sitting behind the counter.

“With some encouragement, the bear ultimately left, but only after showing interest in the strawberry ice cream,” the office shares in an Instagram post. “Thankfully, Fuzzy the bear caused barely any property damage and there was barely any cleanup.”

We would’ve guessed it would be more interested in bear-ter pecan or chocolate chip cub-ie dough. Maybe even rocky roar-d.