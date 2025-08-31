Happy anniversary, honey! Here’s a lot of money!

While you may have gotten your partner an incredibly thoughtful and romantic anniversary gift, it’s hard to compete with a literal winning lottery ticket.

North Carolina man Jeffrey Douglas found out he won a $100,000 prize the same day as his 31st wedding anniversary with his wife.

“I texted her a picture of the ticket and she said, ‘Call me,'” Douglas tells NC Lottery.

Douglas spent $50 on the scratch-off ticket, and he went home with $71,764 after taxes. In addition to spending the money on his family, Douglas plans to use the influx of cash to support his tree-cutting business.

“Do you know how many trees you have to cut to win this much money?” Douglas quips.