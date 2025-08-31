8/31 Sports Brief

No. 10 Miami digs in late, tops No. 6 Notre Dame 27-24 in a thriller

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Carter Davis made a 47-yard field goal with 1:04 left for the go-ahead score, Carson Beck threw for 205 yards and two touchdowns in his Miami debut, and the 10th-ranked Hurricanes beat No. 6 Notre Dame 27-24 in the opener for both teams. CJ Daniels made a spectacular one-handed touchdown grab and Rueben Bain had an interception on a thrice-deflected pass in the fourth quarter for the Hurricanes. Malachi Toney had a touchdown catch and Marty Brown added a TD run for Miami. CJ Carr, in his first start for Notre Dame, finished 19 of 30 for 221 yards and two touchdown passes and an interception.

Taylor Townsend fails to convert 8 match points, falls to Barbora Krejcikova at the US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Townsend couldn’t convert eight match points in a second set that ended with a 25-minute tiebreaker and was eliminated from the U.S. Open on Sunday with a 1-6, 7-6 (13), 6-3 loss to Barbora Krejcikova. Townsend became a fan favorite during the tournament after her confrontation with Jelena Ostapenko. And she was repeatedly a point away from what would have been her first Grand Slam quarterfinal. But Krejcikova, a two-time Grand Slam singles champion, erased seven match points in the tiebreaker, broke Townsend’s serve twice in the third set and advanced to face No. 4 seed Jessica Pegula on Tuesday.

Aaron Judge ties Yogi Berra for fifth on the Yankees’ career homers list

CHICAGO (AP) — New York Yankees star Aaron Judge hit his 358th career homer in the first inning of their series finale against the White Sox, moving into a tie with Yogi Berra for fifth in franchise history. Judge drove an 0-2 cutter from Martín Pérez deep to center for a one-out solo drive. Judge’s 43rd homer of the season had a 112.6 mph exit velocity and traveled 426 feet. He finished with three hits and scored twice in a 3-2 loss. The 33-year-old Judge also connected for a solo homer in New York’s 11-inning victory at Chicago on Saturday night.

Briscoe wins 2nd straight Southern 500 to advance to 2nd round of NASCAR playoffs

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Briscoe held off Tyler Reddick at Darlington Raceway on Sunday night to win the Southern 500 for the second straight year and advance to the second round of the NACAR Cup Series playoffs. Briscoe, in his first season with Joe Gibbs Racing, took the lead early, won both stages and led 309 of 367 laps. Not only did he advance into the round of 12, he became the first driver with consecutive wins in NASCAR’s crown jewel race since Greg Biffle in 2005 and 2006. A year ago, when the race was the last of the regular season, Briscoe used a late, four-wide pass to move in front and win his way into the playoffs. This time, he had the baddest machine on the block.

Road woes raise questions about Alabama’s direction under 2nd-year head coach Kalen DeBoer

Alabama hasn’t looked the same since coach Nick Saban retired. It raises speculation about the future of his replacement, Kalen DeBoer. The eighth-ranked Crimson Tide have dropped three of their last four following a 31-17 loss at Florida State, a game in which the Seminoles bullied Alabama on both sides of the ball. The Tide are now 2-5 away from home during DeBoer’s 14-game tenure — with four of those losses coming as double-digit favorites. DeBoer says he’s “not going to live in regret.” He adds that Alabama needs to “fix it and be better because of it and evaluate the film and move on.”

No. 13 South Carolina plays ‘Beamerball’ to perfection to beat Virginia Tech 24-11 in opener

ATLANTA (AP) — Vicari Swain returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown to break open a close game, LaNorris Sellers threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Nyck Harbor, and No. 13 South Carolina beat Virginia Tech 24-11 in the opener for both teams. Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer used his brand of “Beamerball” to pull away from the school where his dad, Frank Beamer, originated the style of play that emphasizes turnovers and big plays on special teams. The elder Beamer was in attendance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, wearing South Carolina black. South Carolina intercepted two passes by Virginia Tech’s Kyron Drones.

Osaze De Rosario helps Sounders blank Lionel Messi and Inter Miami 3-0 in Leagues Cup final

SEATTLE (AP) — Osaze De Rosario scored in the 26th minute, and the Seattle Sounders blanked Lionel Messi and Inter Miami 3-0 on Sunday night to win the Leagues Cup. Alex Roldan and Paul Rothrock also scored for Seattle. By winning the annual tournament featuring clubs from Major League Soccer and Liga MX, the Sounders earned a bye into the round of 16 in the next CONCACAF Champions Cup. A postgame brawl broke out between the teams after Miami was shut out for the first time in Leagues Cup play, and videos posted on social media appeared to show Miami’s Luis Suárez spitting on a Sounders staff member.

Jessica Pegula is back in the US Open quarterfinals and faces Krejcikova. Djokovic to play Fritz

NEW YORK (AP) — Jessica Pegula is back in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament, which used to be her roadblock. The way Pegula is playing at this U.S. Open, it may be just another stop on the way back to the final. Pegula rolled into the last eight by routing fellow American Ann Li 6-1, 6-2 in just 54 minutes. The No. 4 seed hasn’t dropped a set this year at Flushing Meadows. Pegula had been 0-6 in Grand Slam quarterfinals before upsetting Iga Swiatek in that round last year en route to the final. She will face two-time Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova, who fought off eight match points and beat Taylor Townsend.

Novak Djokovic’s neck bothers him during a US Open win. He will face Taylor Fritz next

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic easily beat 144th-ranked qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 despite dealing with some neck issues to reach his record 64th Grand Slam quarterfinal. Djokovic now will face Taylor Fritz for a semifinal berth. Djokovic is 10-0 against Fritz. Djokovic was cruising along Sunday with a big early lead against Struff when his neck started bothering him. Djokovic was ahead 4-0, 15-love when he hit a nicely angled volley winner to go up 30-love in that game. The 24-time Grand Slam champion immediately grabbed at the back of his neck and started turning his head. He then was visited by a trainer, but his play was dominant until the end.

Verlander throws 121 pitches, and that’s enough for him to earn win No. 265

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Justin Verlander helped the San Francisco Giants to a 13-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles. On Sunday, the 42-year-old struck out 10 in five scoreless innings, throwing 121 pitches. This marks his third victory of the year and the 265th of his career. Manager Bob Melvin praised Verlander’s determination to stay in the game despite the high pitch count. Verlander, who joined the Giants in the offseason, was winless in his first 16 starts but has now won two in a row. He also lowered his ERA to 4.29 and achieved double-digit strikeouts for the 73rd time in his career.