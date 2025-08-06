NYC expands school cellphone ban to include smartwatches, tablets

New York City Public Schools, the nation’s largest school district, is expanding its student cellphone ban to include any “internet-enabled” devices such as tablets and smartwatches.

The new change will go into effect this upcoming 2025-26 school year across all 1,600 public schools in New York City.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced in January a statewide student cellphone ban policy in schools, saying it would help students concentrate on academics, and reduce distractions and mental health pressures. New York City Public Schools’ latest policy update adds to Hochul’s statewide mandate.

A few exceptions are being allowed under the expanded rule. Students will be able to use any of their “internet-enabled” devices while commuting to and from school but are required to shut them down during the school day. Students who require devices for medical reasons, instructional purposes or who have one as part of their Individual Education Program can be exempted from the policy.

Schools are also required to offer at least one way for families to contact students during the school day in the event of an emergency, offer a “secure way” to store devices when not in use and keep families informed annually on the school policy.

New York City Public Schools’ cellphone ban expansion takes the recent wave of student cellphone bans a step further, as districts in multiple states, including California, Florida, Ohio and Virginia, have already introduced student phone use limitations.

The policy changes follow growing concerns about the mental health impact of smartphone and social media use in young children and teenagers.

According to a June Pew Research Center survey, 74% of American adults support a cellphone ban for middle school and high school students, an increase from 68% in 2024.