Move over man bites dog, here’s kid bites snake

They say that if a dog bites a man, that’s not much of a story, but if a man bites a dog, that’s definitely newsworthy. But what about if a kid bites a snake?

﻿According to The Times of India﻿, a 2-year-old boy fended off a cobra attack in the city of Bettiah by biting into it.

The child was reportedly playing outside when he saw the cobra and playfully threw something in its direction. The snake apparently did not take kindly to that and began to coil around the boy’s hand. That’s when the boy decided to take a bite, which not only stopped the attack but reportedly killed the snake.

“When we saw the snake in the child’s hand, everyone rushed towards him,” the boy’s grandmother says. “But in the meantime, he already bit the snake, killing it on the spot.”

The kid was bit himself and fainted, but was rushed to the hospital and is now stable.