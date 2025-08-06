Fugitive lizard crosses state lines

The search for a missing water monitor lizard has now become a multistate affair.

The reptile, named Goose, first escaped from its home in Webster, Massachusetts, which caught the attention of Webster Animal Control. A week later, it was spotted in the town of Thompson in the entirely different state of Connecticut.

“This animal is owned illegally, and it is important to call animal control as soon as there is a spotting so we can capture it,” Thompson officials write in a Facebook post. “We do have a reptile specialist we are working with.”

“If you spot this reptile, please immediately contact animal control or the police department,” the post continues. “Please DO NOT approach and let the professionals handle the animal.”

If Goose the lizard is crossing state lines, maybe it also has wings.