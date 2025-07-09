Lottery players’ hopes dashed due to bad math

Lottery players in Norway went through a roller coaster of emotions after a mass text message mistakenly informed them they’d won a prize of a large amount of money that turned out to be way, way less.

According to CNN, Norway’s lottery, Norsk Tipping, made an error when converting the prize amount from euros to the Norwegian kroner. Instead of dividing by 100, the winnings were multiplied by 100, resulting in a massively inflated total.

Before the mistake was caught, text messages with the inaccurate prizes were sent out to players, who understandably started to plan their big purchases. However, their dreams soon came crashing down when a subsequent message with a correction was issued.

“Norsk Tipping sincerely apologizes to everyone who was notified of an incorrect prize amount,” the company said. “No customers have been paid the wrong prize.”

The CEO of Norsk Tipping even stepped down from the position after issuing an apology.

“I am terribly sorry that we have disappointed so many, and I understand that people are angry with us,” the now-former CEO said.