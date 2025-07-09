7/09 Sports Brief

Suns sign Devin Booker to 2-year, $145 million max extension through 2029-30, AP sources say

PHOENIX (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the contract say the Phoenix Suns have signed star guard Devin Booker to a two-year, $145 max contract extension. The 28-year-old Booker has been one of the NBA’s best shooting guards, earning four All-Star appearances in 10 NBA seasons. The two-time all-NBA player has averaged 24.4 points since Phoenix took him out of Kentucky with the 13th overall pick of the 2015 draft. Booker averaged 25.6 points, 7.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 46% from the floor during a disappointing 2024-25 season for the Suns. Phoenix has revamped its front office and roster since a disappointing 2024-25 season, including a seven-team trade that sent Kevin Durant to Houston.

After routing Real Madrid in Club World Cup, PSG eyes Chelsea and historic quadruple

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain routed Real Madrid 4-0 in a Club World Cup semifinal, moving closer to a historic quadruple. Having won Ligue 1, the Coupe de France and the Champions League, PSG plays Chelsea on Sunday in the Club World Cup final. PSG’s blue, red and white jerseys don’t have glamorous names pressed across the back, and they may not be as ubiquitous as the the red shirts of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, Manchester City’s light blue or Chelsea’s royal blue. But the team is filling up the trophy display at its cramped, outdated stadium, Parc des Princes.

Zach McKinstry picked as AL All-Star sub as Tigers tie Dodgers for most picks for Midsummer Classic

The Detroit Tigers now have five All-Stars, tying them with the Dodgers for the most in the majors. Zach McKinstry was added Wednesday, replacing injured Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña. McKinstry joins teammates Gleyber Torres, Javier Báez, Riley Greene, and pitcher Tarik Skubal. Meanwhile, Houston third baseman Isaac Paredes was chosen for the AL team in place of the Guardians’ José Ramírez, who wants to spend the week recovering from an Achilles injury. Twins right-hander Joe Ryan was picked to replace Astros pitcher Hunter Brown and Brewers closer Trevor Megill to replace teammate Freddy Peralta.

Novak Djokovic reaches a record 14th Wimbledon semifinal and faces No. 1 Jannik Sinner next

LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic has reached the Wimbledon semifinals for a men’s-record 14th time as he pursues his unprecedented 25th title from all Grand Slam tournaments. Djokovic beat Flavio Cobolli 6-7 (6), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 on Wednesday to set up a showdown against No. 1 Jannik Sinner for a berth in the final. Sinner eliminated Ben Shelton 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-4 and didn’t play like someone dealing with an injured right elbow. He used terrific serving and his usual booming forehand to win against Shelton for the sixth consecutive time. Sinner hurt his elbow in a fall during his fourth-round match against Grigor Dimitrov on Monday night.

Yankees cut 2-time batting champ DJ LeMahieu with nearly $22 million left on contract

NEW YORK (AP) — DJ LeMahieu has been cut by the New York Yankees with almost $22 million remaining on his contract, one day after the two-time batting champion got demoted to the bench. LeMahieu, who turns 37 on Sunday, was designated for assignment and fellow infielder Jorbit Vivas was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. A three-time All-Star, LeMahieu was batting .266 with two homers, 12 RBIs and a .674 OPS. He made his season debut May 13 after recovering from a left calf strain.

Rays slugger Junior Caminero to compete in Home Run Derby and start at third base in All-Star Game

Tampa Bay Rays slugger Junior Caminero announced he will compete in the Home Run Derby on Monday in Atlanta. Hours later, he learned he will start at third base for the American League in the All-Star Game on Tuesday. All that came after Caminero belted his 22nd homer in a 7-3 win over Detroit. The 22-year-old leads AL third basemen in home runs during his breakout season and is batting .254 with 58 RBIs. Caminero joins five others in the Derby lineup, with two spots still open. Rays manager Kevin Cash calls it a “coming-out party” for Caminero, showcasing his talent to fans nationwide.

Former Jazz coach and GM Frank Layden dies at 93

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Frank Layden, the sharp-witted former coach who led the Utah Jazz to the playoffs for the first time, has died. He was 93. Known for his humor and sideline antics, Layden coached the Jazz from 1981-89 and had 277 wins, third-most in franchise history. He’s the only coach in Jazz history to be named NBA coach of the year, earning the honor in 1984, when he also was honored as executive of the year. Born in Brooklyn in 1932, Layden began his coaching career in the high school ranks before moving on to coach at his alma mater, Niagara University. He made the jump to the NBA in 1976 on Hubie Brown’s Atlanta staff and became the New Orleans Jazz’s general manager in 1979.

Bryce Harper after slump-busting game vs. Giants: ‘I’m really good. I mean, I really am’

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bryce Harper broke out of a slump with a career-best four extra-base hits — and then issued a reminder about his place in the game. After the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Francisco Giants 13-0, Harper said, “I’m really good. I mean, I really am.” Harper hasn’t been himself much of the season. The two-time NL MVP and eight-time All-Star missed most of June with inflammation in his right wrist. He had gone 1 for 14 in four games before Wednesday, when he hit a homer and three doubles, all to the opposite field.

Lionel Messi has MLS-record 4th straight multi-goal game as Inter Miami beats New England 2-1

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Lionel Messi became the first player in Major League Soccer history with four consecutive multi-goal games, scoring twice to lead Inter Miami past the New England Revolution 2-1. Miami has won four straight and is unbeaten in its last five. Defender Tanner Beason misplayed a header and Messi capitalized, scoring on a half-volley to open the scoring in the 27th minute. Messi made it 2-0 in the 38th. Messi has at least one goal in five straight games. He has 14 goals and seven assists in 15 regular-season matches. Nashville’s Sam Surridge with 16 is the only player with more MLS goals than Messi.