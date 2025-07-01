6/30 Sports Brief

Back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Panthers re-sign Brad Marchand and Aaron Ekblad

The Florida Panthers completed another hat trick less than two weeks since repeating as Stanley Cup champions. After Aaron Ekblad, Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett said they never wanted to leave South Florida, they got their wish. Days after locking up Bennett long term, the Panthers have agreed to re-sign Ekblad and Marchand, according to people familiar with the agreements. Ekblad agreed to an eight-year deal with an average value of $6.1 million, while Marchand agreed to a six-year deal.

Soccer ban sparks fears of widening trans exclusion in the UK

LONDON (AP) — The decision by Britain’s highest court to define a woman as someone born biologically female has disrupted soccer for transgender women. The sport’s regulatory body followed the ruling by banning transgender players from women’s teams in England and Scotland. Now players like Natalie Washington fear their opportunity to play the sport they love in the league they want is in doubt. Washington says it’s another blow when transgender people were already hurting. While trans-rights groups condemned the ruling, some feminist groups welcomed it. Not all sporting bodies have followed soccer’s lead, and some soccer teams have found workarounds.

Al Hilal stuns Manchester City 4-3 in Club World Cup on Marcos Leonardo’s extra-time goal

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Marcos Leonardo scored his second goal on a rebound in the 112th minute, and Al Hilal stunned Manchester City 4-3, eliminating the Premier League power from the Club World Cup in the round of 16. In a back-and-forth thriller at Camping World Stadium, the Saudi Arabian club took the lead three times, including twice in extra time. Kalidou Koulibaly put Al Hilal ahead 3-2 in the 94th minute, but Phil Foden — who entered as a substitute four minutes earlier — equalized in the 104th. Leonardo finally put Man City away. Al Hilal moves on to face Fluminense of Italy, which took down Inter Milan earlier Monday.

Yes, Wimbledon can be serious about getting rid of line judges and switching to electronic calls

LONDON (AP) — Wimbledon’s latest of many steps into the modern era involves choosing technology over the human touch to decide whether a ball lands in or out. There were no line judges at the All England Club’s matches for Monday’s start of the oldest Grand Slam tournament. Rulings instead were made by an electronic line-calling system that uses recorded voices to announce when a shot lands astray. The new setup puts Wimbledon in line with nearly ever other top-tier tennis event on all surfaces — although the French Open, played on red clay, remains an exception, sticking with judges.

WNBA expanding to Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia over next five years

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA is expanding to 18 teams over the next five years with Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia all set to join the league by 2030. Cleveland will begin play in 2028, Detroit in 2029 and Philadelphia the season after assuming they get approval from the NBA and WNBA Board of Governors. Toronto and Portland will enter the league next year. All three of the new teams that were announced Monday have NBA ownership groups. Each paid a $250 million expansion fee. All three teams also will be building new practice facilities for the WNBA teams.

Fluminense gets early goal from Germán Cano to knock out Inter Milan in Club World Cup Round of 16

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Germán Cano scored on a header three minutes into the match, and Fluminense held on to defeat Champions League finalist Inter Milan 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup in front of 20,030 at Bank of America Stadium on Monday. The Brazilians move on to face the Manchester City-Al Hilal winner on Friday in Orlando, Florida. Almost before both teams were able to break a sweat in the 90-degrees Fahrenheit heat, Jhon Arias sent a slightly deflected crossing pass from the right corner that Cano headed into the net for a 1-0 lead. Hercules added a late goal in stoppage time for the final 2-0 margin.

Dolphins are trading CB Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith to the Steelers for S Minkah Fitzpatrick

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are sending All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick. Ramsey announced the trade Monday in a social media post. A person familiar with the trade confirmed that the Dolphins will get Fitzpatrick, who returns to the team that drafted him 11th overall in 2018. The terms have been agreed upon and are pending physicals. Smith will get a one-year contract extension for $12 million, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Knicks to conduct 2nd interview with Mike Brown for coaching job, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the details says the New York Knicks will interview two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike Brown for a second time as they seek Tom Thibodeau’s replacement. Brown’s return this week will make him the first of the known candidates to get a second interview for the position that has been vacant for nearly a month. Other candidates could also be asked to return, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of the coaching search were to remain private. The Knicks have also talked with Taylor Jenkins, James Borrego and Micah Nori.

Golden Knights get Mitch Marner in a sign-and-trade from the Maple Leafs, AP source says

The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired Mitch Marner in a sign-and-trade with Toronto Maple Leafs. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the move who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it had not been announced.. Vegas reportedly signed the 28-year-old two-time All-Star to an eight-year contract worth $96 million after sending Nicolas Roy to Toronto to jump the line on the top free agent before the rest of the NHL could talk to him. Marner is coming off career highs of 75 assists and 102 points.