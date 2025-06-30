Chicken crosses wrong road, ends up in front of Buffalo Wild Wings

If there’s a road that chicken would not want to cross, you would think it would be the one with a Buffalo Wild Wings on the other side.

Nevertheless, that’s where one helpless bird found itself, according to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. The organization shares in an Instagram post that a chicken was spotted outside a Des Moines Buffalo Wild Wings, where people were eating its kind inside.

“WHAT THE CLUCK?” the post reads. “Talk about a chicken on the wrong side of the road! Luckily an ARL Animal Services officer was called to rescue this poor, confused hen from in front of Buffalo Wild Wings on SE 14th in Des Moines today.”

The post adds that the bird is “now safe and receiving the care she needs.”