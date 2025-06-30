Twinning: 15 sets of twins graduate from same high school

Students of Long Island’s Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School agree that “there’s just something in the water.”

That’s because, as The Associated Press reports, the school’s 2025 graduating class includes 15 sets of twins.

“Honestly when we’re together, the room is electric,” says student and twin Sydney Monka. “We’re all very comfortable around each other and we all have these shared experiences so we’re all bouncing off each other. It’s really cool.”

The 30 twins make up about 6% of the nearly 500 graduating students, but you may not know it just by seeing a class photo — all of them are fraternal twins, not identical.