NBA free agency opens with Spurs, Rockets, Hawks, Magic and Mavs among those making early moves

The Houston Rockets continued their offseason improvements by adding veteran forward Dorian Finney-Smith on a four-year, $53 million deal shortly after the NBA’s free agency window officially opened. ESPN first reported the deal, and a person with knowledge of the agreement confirmed the terms to The Associated Press. Technically, the NBA free agency period opened at 6 p.m. Eastern time on Monday. In actuality, it has been rolling along. LeBron James has already opted in to a $52.6 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers for this coming season, the Houston Rockets have traded for Kevin Durant and the Los Angeles Clippers saw James Harden decline his option in return for a new deal and a raise.