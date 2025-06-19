Welcome back, Cinnamon the bear

A beloved member of the Pasadena, California, community has returned after an un-bear-able absence.

According to USA Today, a bear known to residents as Cinnamon showed up again in the neighborhood for the first time since the Los Angeles area was engulfed by wildfires in January.

Cinnamon’s return appearance happened in early June, when the bear took a dip in a resident’s pool. Footage shows Cinnamon walking around the deck before plunging into the water.

Welcome back, Cinnamon!