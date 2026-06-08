Long-suffering Italian bull undergoes restoration so tourists can grind

You’ve heard of taking the bull by the horns, but in Milan, Italy — well, it’s the other end they’re working on.

At the 19th-century Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II arcade, there’s a very famous floor mosaic of a raging bull and a coat of arms that’s said to be very lucky.

Tourists who grind their feet on the bull’s — well, you know, bull parts — and then spin around three times are guaranteed both good luck and a return visit.

Over the years, enthusiastic tourists have worn a small crater into the bull’s manhood, leading to a much-needed restoration. It started May 25 and was set to wrap up over the weekend.

Here’s hoping the replacement parts are as lucky as the originals.