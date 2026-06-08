Massachusetts critter can’t BEAR to be uneducated

It’s probably safe to say this is clearly a bear with a thirst for knowledge.

Thursday in Worcester, Massachusetts, a black bear scaled a wall near Doherty Memorial High School, leading to a lockdown.

While that was still ongoing, said bear had already graduated to the campus of nearby Clark University, while still evading capture.

Without any further “Pomp and Circumstance,” the bear eventually returned to the woods on its own, now squarely on the radar of local environmental police.

An expert says the black bear looks to be the age to have just separated from its mother and was likely just trying to find its way in the world.