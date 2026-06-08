This is NACHO vacation, it’s your time to have twins

Shelbee Dugger-Kemp thought she had food poisoning from the nachos she’d eaten at lunch. Instead, she was having twins!

At the time, the Texas mom was on a Memorial Day weekend trip to Oklahoma, with her babies not due until July 24. But the two little boys had something different in mind.

Knowing she suddenly needed to get to the hospital, the family headed down Highway 377 in Lake Texoma.

Too late though: older twin Kane was born in the car.

“My reaction was just, ‘Oh my gosh. What do I do?’ because I kind of just froze,” she told ABC’s KOCO 5. “I still had clothes on, so I had to literally get him out of my pants.”

She was holding him when Kallen made his entrance five minutes later — and two months early.

The impatient arrivers eventually headed to Oklahoma Children’s Hospital for specialized neonatal care, since mom was only 31 weeks along.

At last check, Kane and Kallen were doing well, with their parents eager to transfer them back home to the Lone Star State.