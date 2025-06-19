Can I get a moo-ligan? Loose cattle invade golf course

Golf can be a frustrating game, and having to play around escaped cattle probably doesn’t help.

Said cattle were spotted in Antioch, California, after they were let loose by an unknown party, Antioch Animal Services reports. The department has been aiding the rancher to whom the cows belong, as well as the Antioch Police Department and helpful citizens in rounding up the wandering bovines.

Even still, a couple members of the herd got separated and have taken up residence at a local golf club.

“The two bulls decided to test their driving skills on the 3rd hole at Lone Tree Golf & Event Center,” Antioch Animal Services says. “The bulls are now in the Regional Parks side merely offering their moo-t opinions on the golfers’ swing, APD and the rancher are aware they are there with two calves.”

The post also advises anyone who sees any cows in the area to call the APD, and that you should not chase them. We’re guessing you shouldn’t try to hit golf balls at them, either.