Sir, have you been Twixing this evening?

A Twix ad that put the pedal to the metal has come to a screeching halt.

According to the BBC, the commercial, which features a man holding a Twix getting into a car crash, has been banned in the U.K. because it “condoned unsafe driving.”

The decision was handed down by the U.K. watchdog organization Advertising Standards Authority, which felt that the driving in the ad “appeared likely to breach the legal requirements of the Highway Code.”

In the ad, the driver crashes into another identical car, so that the vehicles are stacked on top of each other. It concludes with a Twix falling out of the sunroof of one car into another as the tagline proclaims, “Two is more than one,” referencing the two bars that usually come in a Twix package.

Twix’s parent company maintains that the ad is purposefully “absurd, fantastical and removed from reality,” and that “the cars were shot driving at lawful speeds and any emulation would only reflect the legal and safe driving presented.”