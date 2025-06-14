Ferry Fire update 6/14 @ Noon

6/14 at Noon

Fire info line: 541-316-7711

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 14, 2025

Central Oregon — Firefighters successfully held the Ferry Fire fire in its footprint and achieved 43% containment, despite continued high winds throughout the area yesterday. With more accurate mapping being compiled by resources on the ground and from the air, the acreage is now at 10,359 acres. 217 firefighting personnel are being supported by the Central Oregon Type 3 Incident Management Team based out of the Sherman County Fairgrounds in Moro, Oregon. Additional private landowners, volunteers and farmers have significantly contributed to the success of the firefighting efforts, Thank You!

Yesterday firefighters continued to strengthen and construct handline and dozerline as needed to contain the fires edge. Minimal Impact Suppression Tactics (MIST) are being used in areas along the John Day River Wild and Scenic Corridor to help in minimizing potential long term effects of fire suppression tactics. Resources who worked through Thursday night rested Friday and will be available to support this incident and/or other fire needs today.

Today the weather is predicted to be similar to previous days, with temperatures in the mid 70’s and westerly winds. Firefighting resources will continue mop-up efforts, line construction and strengthening containment lines. Air resources remain available as needed.

The John Day River will be lifted today. The official order will be posted on the Oregon-Washington Bureau of Land Management website after final approval. Active water dipping into the river will continue by helicopters as needed. Boaters should not stop or linger in the active fire zone and follow all directions from on-site fire personnel.

Residents and visitors to the area are encouraged to stay updated and follow any directions from fire personnel in the vicinity.

For the most up to date evacuation levels and to receive emergency notifications in Sherman and Gillian Counties go to: https://www.co.sherman.or.us/departments/emergency-services/ or https://oralert.gov/

Follow Sherman County Emergency Services on Facebook for evacuation updates.

Remember it only takes one spark to cause an accidental wildfire. Know your local fire restrictions, check your vehicle and mechanical equipment for potential overheating and potential of producing sparks, do not drive through or park in dry grass.

Visit the official source for wildfire information in Central Oregon at centraloregonfire.org for wildfire updates or follow fire information on X/Twitter @CentralORfire. Call 9-1-1 to report a wildfire. For smoke and air quality information visit fire.airnow.gov.

6/14 at 9:30 a.m.

FERRY FIRE update at 0930 am

There have been some evacuation zone updates.

The fire has burn approximately 12,000 acres and is 46% contained. Crews were able to maintain the perimeter around the fire last night and made headway on containment.

Hotshots are working on the south end to stop progression, so you will see crews working in that area today. Use the below link for the interactive Wildfire Awareness Map for up to date evacuation zones.

https://experience.arcgis.com/…/969926c96ae2427cad6e073…

BLM expects the river to open today.

End of update.

Ferry Fire Update – June 13, 2025 | 11:12 AM

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has issued an emergency closure due to the Ferry Fire, which continues to grow in size.

Closure Area:

The John Day River from J.S. Burres Park Boat Ramp to Tumwater Falls

All BLM lands within 2 miles of the John Day River, from Ferry Canyon (river mile 54) downstream to the river’s mouth at LePage Park

Current Fire Status:

Estimated at 9,107 acres

5% contained

The fire has not crossed the river into Gilliam County as of this update

For the latest updates, follow local emergency services and fire information resources.