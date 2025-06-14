Oak Creek Fire 7:45 update

6/14 at 7:45 p.m.

OAK CREEK FIRE – WASCO CO, OR – 06/14/2025 -7:45pm ========================================= LOCATION: Northeast of S Junction Road & BNSF Railroad Crossing, 10 Miles North of Gateway

GPS: (est.) 44.9204842, -121.0693021

SIZE: 25 ACRES

0% contained:

TBD PERSONNEL / EQUIPMENT / RESPONDING AGENCIES: interagency fire crews are suppressing the new wildfire start with the following resources: 7 engines, 1 air attack, 1 hotshot crew, 2 large air tankers, and a type 1 helicopter.

WEATHER: 71°F | Humidity: 33% | Wind:15 mph W/Gusts of 28

FIRE GROWTH POTENTIAL:

New fire reported by WildCAD at 5:53 PM Sat Jun 14th (PDT).

Acres: 0.1