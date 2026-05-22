Raise the woof: Dog rescued from being stuck atop house

We all know about the Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, but what about the dog on a roof of indeterminate material and temperature?

That’s the situation this pup found itself in after getting stuck on the roof of a Maryland home. Luckily, the dog was safely rescued by the Baltimore County Police Department.

“Once on scene, police officers spoke with a neighboring resident, who allowed them into their home so Officer A. Flores could access a second-floor rear window and climb onto the rooftop,” police write in an Instagram post. “Once Officer Flores reached the top of the row of houses, she sat down and calmly persuaded the dog to come to her. After safely securing the canine, members of the Fire Department responded to the scene to assist Officer Flores and the dog safely off the roof.”

The dog was transferred to the care of animal services while its human family is located.