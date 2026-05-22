Baby born at 22 weeks, 3 days goes home from hospital ahead of 1st birthday

A New York infant born at 22 weeks and three days has gone home for the first time after spending the first 362 days of her life in the hospital.

Baby Calliope was discharged Thursday from Blythedale Children’s Hospital in Valhalla, New York, with her moms Ashley DeTar Birt and Emily DeTar Birt, but not before the hospital staff lined the hallway and celebrated the soon-to-be 1-year-old and her family with a “clap out” ceremony.

“Having our baby home feels like the most magical and most natural thing in the world. It feels like she’s finally where she belongs,” Ashley DeTar Birt, 40, told ABC News this week.

Ashley DeTar Birt, a minister, initially underwent in vitro fertilization, and her wife, Emily DeTar Birt, also a minister, ultimately carried her fertilized embryo.

“We did five egg retrievals in about 11 months, and the last try is the one that got us Callie,” Ashley DeTar Birt explained.

It was 36-year-old Emily DeTar Birt’s first pregnancy, and she experienced some complications, including bleeding and amniotic fluid loss.

“On the day of Calliope’s birth, I thought that I had constipation and gas, and that nothing was really wrong,” Emily DeTar Birt recalled.

When her pain grew worse, Emily DeTar Birt went to a New York City hospital emergency room, where doctors confirmed she was in early labor.

Calliope was born May 17, 2025, weighing less than a pound at birth, according to her parents.

Today, Calliope is about 16 pounds, and her moms, both New York Liberty fans, are excited to introduce her to life outside of the hospital and start new traditions together, like taking her to a Liberty game.

They said they’re also looking forward to celebrating Calliope when she turns 1 on May 17.