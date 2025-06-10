Un-bee-lievable: Truckload of bees set loose following traffic accident

This traffic accident stings more than most.

As reported by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office in Washington, a commercial vehicle carrying bees turned over, letting 250 million of the winged insects loose.

“WCSO deputies, Whatcom County Public Works, and a bee expert are on-scene with the truck-load of pollinating bees,” the department said in a Facebook post.

In a follow-up post, the WCSO declared that “Bee recovery work is complete” and that the road would soon be reopened.

Sounds like a whole lot of people had an un-bee-lievable day at work.