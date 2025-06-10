In the Netherlands, this condom is art

Going Dutch means splitting a payment equally, but going to this Dutch museum means seeing a 200-year-old condom on display.

The Rijksmuseum, the national museum of the Netherlands, has announced a new exhibit featuring a condom dating back to 1830. The museum says that the condom is “probably made from a sheep’s appendix” and “features an erotic etching depicting a nun and three clergymen.”

“It embodies both the lighter and darker sides of sexual health, in an era when the quest for sensual pleasure was fraught with fears of unwanted pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases – especially syphilis,” the museum says.

We’re guessing the Rijksmuseum won’t be selling replicas in the gift shop.