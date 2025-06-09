Laser pointer doesn’t impress wild bobcat much

If there’s one thing a wild bobcat and Shania Twain have in common, it’s that they aren’t too easily impressed.

That’s what the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office discovered when they tried to lure a bobcat out of a home in the community of Ken Caryl, Colorado, by using a laser pointer.

“Cats and dogs chase laser pointers, but this bobcat was not impressed,” they write in a Facebook post. “When it wandered into a Ken Caryl home and cozied up behind the TV, our deputies thought

outside the box—trying their TASER’s green lasers to coax it out. The bobcat’s verdict? Not interested.”

The bobcat eventually decided to get up and leave on its own, perhaps bored by the deputies’ attempt at entertainment.

“Guess some intruders just aren’t dazzled by our high-tech tricks,” the post concludes.

Perhaps if Brad Pitt had showed up, things would’ve been different.